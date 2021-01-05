BidaskClub Downgrades 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Hold

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TWOU. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. 2U has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.46.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.67 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. Equities research analysts predict that 2U will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 7.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 16.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth $526,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of 2U by 13.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

