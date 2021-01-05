OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.78. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,888.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,343.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Michael Sanner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 13,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 17.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 27.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

