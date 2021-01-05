Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.35. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.35 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.90%. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 23.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,471,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,218,000 after purchasing an additional 276,867 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 749,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 27.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 403,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,767 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.