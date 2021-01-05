Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Banco Macro from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Macro has an average rating of “Hold”.

BMA stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $979.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $361.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

