Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.80 to $6.90 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

NYSE AR opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $895.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 325.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 96.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

