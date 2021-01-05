BidaskClub Lowers Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) to Sell

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TCX opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. Tucows has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.51. The company has a market capitalization of $776.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 17.09%.

In related news, VP Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $94,699.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,720 shares in the company, valued at $196,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $305,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,138.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,410 shares of company stock valued at $778,750 in the last three months. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tucows in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 446.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tucows during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

