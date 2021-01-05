Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SELB. Mizuho cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. William Blair cut Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $323.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 1,887,696 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $4,341,700.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at $16,775,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 3,185,394 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $5,447,023.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,472,098.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,101,490 shares of company stock worth $15,101,995 in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 542.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 57.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

