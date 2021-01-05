Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSE:BDL) versus Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Critical Contrast

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) and Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSE:BDL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Yum! Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Flanigan’s Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Yum! Brands pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Yum! Brands has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Yum! Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Yum! Brands and Flanigan’s Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum! Brands 18.78% -12.42% 17.73% Flanigan’s Enterprises 1.41% 3.55% 1.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yum! Brands and Flanigan’s Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum! Brands $5.60 billion 5.70 $1.29 billion $3.55 29.81 Flanigan’s Enterprises $116.20 million 0.32 $3.65 million N/A N/A

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Flanigan’s Enterprises.

Risk and Volatility

Yum! Brands has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flanigan’s Enterprises has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Yum! Brands and Flanigan’s Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum! Brands 0 11 9 0 2.45 Flanigan’s Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yum! Brands presently has a consensus target price of $104.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.72%. Given Yum! Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yum! Brands is more favorable than Flanigan’s Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of Yum! Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Flanigan’s Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Yum! Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of Flanigan’s Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats Flanigan’s Enterprises on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2018, it had 22,621 KFC units; 18,431 Pizza Hut units; and 7,072 Taco Bell units in approximately 140 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service. As of September 29, 2019, it operated 26 units consisting of restaurants, package liquor stores, and combination restaurants/package liquor stores; and franchised 5 units comprising 2 restaurants and 3 combination restaurants/package liquor stores. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

