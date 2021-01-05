Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Shares Down 0.7%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $139.16 and last traded at $140.59. Approximately 16,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 10,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.62.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMSNY shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Temenos from $146.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Temenos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.22 and its 200-day moving average is $141.29.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

