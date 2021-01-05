Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to post sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products also reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SON. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sonoco Products by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 31,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $62.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

