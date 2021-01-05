Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Protara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05. Protara Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $67.08.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.76). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $10,242,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 782,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 20,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

