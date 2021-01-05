IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ISEE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Shares of ISEE opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $617.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.62.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $66,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,785 shares in the company, valued at $499,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 41,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 569.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 123,342 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 361,040 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

