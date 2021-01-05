Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Sell

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LBAI. BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

LBAI stock opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $637.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.52 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 56,461 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 19,398 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 26,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 165,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

