Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KLIC. B. Riley upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,159 shares in the company, valued at $814,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,223.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $339,700. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,840,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $23,172,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61,044.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after buying an additional 502,392 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,154,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,665,000 after acquiring an additional 314,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 270,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

