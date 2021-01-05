Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

KALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $14.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,678,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,155,000 after buying an additional 207,266 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 771,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 151,501 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 451,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

