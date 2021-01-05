Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ESEA. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Euroseas from $4.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.35 price target on shares of Euroseas in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $30.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 million. Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.89%. Analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

