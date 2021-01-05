Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.17. Diodes has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.15.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Diodes’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $3,545,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,414.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $158,485.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,883 shares of company stock valued at $11,309,956. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Diodes by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth $740,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Diodes by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

