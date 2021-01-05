Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised Computer Programs and Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $35.78.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,757. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James B. Britain sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $43,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,661. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $1,032,306. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 29.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 37.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 337,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after buying an additional 91,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

