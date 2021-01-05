BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BGNE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.54.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $261.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.93. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $322.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.13, for a total transaction of $373,695.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,147,292.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total value of $21,048,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,443,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,400 shares of company stock worth $23,874,291. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in BeiGene by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 21.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

