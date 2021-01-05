CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ CLGN opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.03. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.85). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 116.41% and a negative net margin of 149.91%. The company had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies stock. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned about 4.85% of CollPlant Biotechnologies worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

