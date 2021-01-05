Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $40.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INTC. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an under perform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.81.

INTC stock opened at $49.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average is $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in Intel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 29,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,591,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $274,721,000 after acquiring an additional 79,675 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 684,343 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $40,944,000 after acquiring an additional 138,972 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 82,158 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

