Contrasting Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO)

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ECMOHO and Chewy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECMOHO -4.28% -17.98% -8.29% Chewy -2.70% N/A -14.41%

0.1% of ECMOHO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Chewy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Chewy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ECMOHO and Chewy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECMOHO 0 0 0 0 N/A Chewy 0 4 15 0 2.79

Chewy has a consensus target price of $75.41, suggesting a potential downside of 15.17%. Given Chewy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chewy is more favorable than ECMOHO.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ECMOHO and Chewy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECMOHO $329.48 million 0.23 $2.30 million N/A N/A Chewy $4.85 billion 7.57 -$252.37 million ($0.63) -141.11

ECMOHO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chewy.

Summary

Chewy beats ECMOHO on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ECMOHO Company Profile

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform. The company is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 60,000 products from 2,000 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

