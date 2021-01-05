ValuEngine Upgrades Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) to Sell

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NHYDY. Pareto Securities raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $4.72.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. On average, analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

