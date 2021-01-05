ValuEngine Upgrades Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) to Sell

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NHYDY. Pareto Securities raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.
Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $4.72.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
