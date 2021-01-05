ValuEngine Downgrades Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) to Sell

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Indivior alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS INVVY opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. Indivior has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $40.00.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.