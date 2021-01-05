YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Santander cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.23.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.69.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,605,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 129.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,671 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 778,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,875,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,814,275 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 475,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 380,840 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 188,928 shares during the period. 15.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

