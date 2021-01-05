VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VEREIT stock opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. VEREIT has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). VEREIT had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VEREIT will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VER. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.