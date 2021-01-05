Traders Buy High Volume of SunOpta Call Options (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 5,562 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,010% compared to the typical daily volume of 501 call options.

STKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on SunOpta from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Craig Hallum began coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SunOpta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43. SunOpta has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $11.94.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $314.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.00 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,344,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,880,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 417,301 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 692,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 401,052 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,567,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 187,069 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

