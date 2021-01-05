Brokerages Anticipate Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $866.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to announce sales of $866.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $876.50 million and the lowest is $859.40 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $954.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.45.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $32,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 43,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $4,030,810.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,976,865.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 775,839 shares of company stock valued at $63,215,822. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,098,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,557,000 after acquiring an additional 90,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,185,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 100.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 279,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,336,000 after buying an additional 140,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,922,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $101.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.70 and its 200-day moving average is $84.42.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

