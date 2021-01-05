Empire State Realty OP (NYSEARCA:ESBA) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.97. Approximately 645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 12,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESBA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Empire State Realty OP by 24.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the period.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

