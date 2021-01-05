ValuEngine Lowers Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) to Hold

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BURL. BidaskClub raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.16.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $253.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -97.45 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.20. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $264.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,061,685.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,942.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,166,000 after buying an additional 140,743 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 19.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,170,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,845,000 after acquiring an additional 54,608 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 11.6% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 756,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,987,000 after purchasing an additional 78,512 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 673,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.