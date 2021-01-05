Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CDR. Compass Point upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of CDR opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $19.93.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 309.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 39,081 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as Âheld for saleÂ) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

