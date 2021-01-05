ValuEngine Lowers American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) to Sell

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AOUT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. CL King assumed coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $30.01.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. Sell-side analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

