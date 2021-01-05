Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Trading Down 2.1%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.30 and last traded at $66.83. Approximately 15,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 22,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 155.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 73,904 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000.

