Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ATRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CJS Securities raised shares of Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Truist upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Astronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

ATRO opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $373.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. Astronics has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $29.11.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $106.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Astronics by 8.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Astronics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Astronics by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

