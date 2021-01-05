BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. BancFirst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of BANF opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.40.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $110.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.05 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $143,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,100. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,644,000 after buying an additional 303,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 34.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 164,677 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 146.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 133,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 133,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

