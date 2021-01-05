John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.54 and last traded at $40.89. Approximately 8,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 9,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 13,544.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $346,000.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.