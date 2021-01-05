Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.82. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.16. As a group, analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.