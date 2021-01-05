Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) Given a €10.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENEL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €9.06 ($10.66).

Enel SpA has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

