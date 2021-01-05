United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UTDI. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.70 ($33.76) price objective on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €38.19 ($44.93).

Get United Internet AG (UTDI.F) alerts:

ETR UTDI opened at €35.99 ($42.34) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 16.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of €33.70 and a 200 day moving average of €36.06. United Internet AG has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1 year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet AG (UTDI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.