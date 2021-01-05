Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) Given a €87.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.94 ($109.34).

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) stock opened at €91.10 ($107.18) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €93.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €93.28. Gerresheimer AG has a 12 month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 12 month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

