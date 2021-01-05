TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

FP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €37.70 ($44.35) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.41 ($49.90).

Shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) stock opened at €34.59 ($40.69) on Monday. TOTAL SE has a one year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a one year high of €49.33 ($58.04). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €32.74.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

