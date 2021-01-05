Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “GBX 200” Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 220.50 ($2.88).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 149.85 ($1.96) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 0.94. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 1-year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 160.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 165.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

