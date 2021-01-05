adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ADS has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €264.00 ($310.59).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €295.40 ($347.53) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €284.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €265.91. adidas AG has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

