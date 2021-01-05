$249.46 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post sales of $249.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.80 million and the lowest is $243.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $266.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $974.83 million, with estimates ranging from $938.80 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCBI. Wedbush upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,876,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,537,000 after purchasing an additional 136,656 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after purchasing an additional 167,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 72,695 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 587,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 477,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 89,519 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $60.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

