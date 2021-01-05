Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to announce $3.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.77 billion and the lowest is $3.50 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $11.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $16.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.58 billion to $17.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $28.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.15 billion to $34.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Raymond James downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of DAL opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 146,710 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,306,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,622,000 after acquiring an additional 82,900 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,992,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

