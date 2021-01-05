Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Shares Up 6.5%

Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 35,177 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 9,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST)

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and compliance solutions primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services.

