Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Several other analysts have also commented on GIL. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.80.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $27.36 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $602.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,923.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,275,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,839 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,789,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,447,000 after purchasing an additional 981,269 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 89.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,462,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after acquiring an additional 690,178 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 18,872,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,730,000 after acquiring an additional 421,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 38.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 766,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 210,949 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

