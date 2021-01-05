Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Separately, Aegis lifted their price objective on Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ FUV opened at $13.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $439.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 2.96. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. On average, analysts predict that Arcimoto will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 481,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,578.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $437,100 over the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcimoto by 515.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 313,561 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,315,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter valued at $753,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arcimoto by 1,448.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 72,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

