Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $12.78 on Monday. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.96 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

