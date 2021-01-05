FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of FB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.21.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $34.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.26. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $39.20.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $165.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 47.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

